Looking back: Missing and murdered Indigenous people conversation grew in Wyoming

Looking back: Missing and murdered Indigenous people conversation grew in Wyoming Also, American Indians and Alaska Natives are 2.5 times as likely to … had a history with substance abuse — had been reported missing as of August, …

See all stories on this topic

Wave of new laws to take effect in 2020: Electric cars, data privacy, taxes & more For the first time, a majority of U.S. states will impose special fees on gas-free … Other states with new or higher electric vehicle fees taking effect in 2020 … states will begin requiring electronic prescriptions for controlled substances …

See all stories on this topic

Why Your 2020 Resolution Should Be to Buy More Fintech Stocks Emerging economies in Asia and Latin America are expanding the fastest. … Thus, outside of regional fintech plays, payment processing companies Visa ….. firmly remains a Schedule I substance (i.e., entirely illegal, prone to abuse, …

See all stories on this topic

Stop Dreaming: Cannabis Banking Reform Isn’t Happening in 2020 For one, profitable cannabis businesses are being exposed to Section 280E of the U.S. tax code. Implemented in the early 1980s to keep drug dealers …

See all stories on this topic