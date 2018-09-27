 Skip to content

Major undercover investigations yield 132 arrests, seizure of $1.82 million worth of drugs, feds say

Published by chris24 on September 27, 2018
Major undercover investigations yield 132 arrests, seizure of $1.82 million worth of drugs, feds say

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WYFF) – A joint undercover operation has shut down a major drug distribution network on Native American land in …
See all stories on this topic


Powered by
Federal Opioid Reduction Task Force arrests 76 individuals in WNC

This week’s law enforcement action gets us closer to that goal.” … The arrest of these drug dealers is a critical step towards ensuring that the Eastern …
See all stories on this topic

Sober living facility, new building draw criticism

CARLSBAD — A group of neighbors is banding together to fight against what they believe will become a sober living … Most people, the report states, find these homes through the courts or from substance abuse professionals.
See all stories on this topic

In Canada, some doctors are prescribing heroin to treat heroin addiction

Like the US, Canada has been wrestling with a growing drug crisis. Deaths from overdoses in Canada have reached unprecedented levels, up to …
See all stories on this topic

Federal Opioid Reduction Task Force initiative leads to 76 arrests on Qualla Boundary

The arrest of these drug dealers is a critical step towards ensuring that the Eastern … This week’s law enforcement action gets us closer to that goal.”.
See all stories on this topic

Published inSubstance Abuse

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply