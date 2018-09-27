Major undercover investigations yield 132 arrests, seizure of $1.82 million worth of drugs, feds say

Major undercover investigations yield 132 arrests, seizure of $1.82 million worth of drugs, feds say BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WYFF) – A joint undercover operation has shut down a major drug distribution network on Native American land in …

See all stories on this topic

Federal Opioid Reduction Task Force arrests 76 individuals in WNC This week’s law enforcement action gets us closer to that goal.” … The arrest of these drug dealers is a critical step towards ensuring that the Eastern …

See all stories on this topic

Sober living facility, new building draw criticism CARLSBAD — A group of neighbors is banding together to fight against what they believe will become a sober living … Most people, the report states, find these homes through the courts or from substance abuse professionals.

See all stories on this topic

In Canada, some doctors are prescribing heroin to treat heroin addiction Like the US, Canada has been wrestling with a growing drug crisis. Deaths from overdoses in Canada have reached unprecedented levels, up to …

See all stories on this topic