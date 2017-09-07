Mansfield City Council’s Marijuana Debate Causes Concern

… about medical marijuana facilities in Mansfield began on Tuesday night, … Long-term effects – mental health problems, especially in youth who use … concern that the drug and substance abuse problems would only get worse. … As America waits for a Federal decision, the medical marijuana debate …
See all stories on this topic
Certified Photographic Society of America judges all competitions. … DIABETES CLASS, 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month, Gaddy Drug.
See all stories on this topic
… addiction, and the rising mortality rate for white, middle-aged Americans. … President Trump’s first mistake, according to Mr. Rattner, was taking on a …
See all stories on this topic
The Trump administration’s announcement on Tuesday to rescind the Deferred … of North Carolina Wilmington and president of the American Psychological … risks for depression, substance abuse and other mental health disorders.
See all stories on this topic
Only 59 percent of Republicans describe America as the “single best” or “one of … On the whole, the condition of each successive generation of Americans … declined inversely proportional to the increase in rates of substance abuse …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment