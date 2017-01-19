Marblehead family sheds light on heroin epidemic

Marblehead family sheds light on heroin epidemic North of Boston … on America’s opioid epidemic and spotlighted users from across the country. … She said the drug helped ease her nerves in social situations. … According to Cavanagh, Harvey suffers from substance use disorder, which Cavanagh called a “hereditary condition” that runs in her family.

See all stories on this topic

Global ADHD Therapeutics Market Worth US$ 25054.4 Mn by 2024 Generic drug manufacturers in the global ADHD therapeutics market are … By 2024, North America and Europe markets are expected to account for …

See all stories on this topic

FDA approves Teva’s abuse-deterrent painkiller Teva’s North American headquarter’s in North Wales, Pa. … but not totally prevent, oral, intranasal and intravenous abuse of the drug when the tablets …

See all stories on this topic

11% of Canadians aged 15-24 met criteria for depression: StatsCan About 11 per cent of Canadians aged 15 to 24 experienced depression at some point in their lives, and fewer than half of them … Substance abuse.

See all stories on this topic