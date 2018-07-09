 Skip to content

Marlins recall RHP Guerra, move Realmuto to paternity leave

Published by chris24 on July 9, 2018
Marlins recall RHP Guerra, move Realmuto to paternity leave

The Miami Marlins announced a series of internal moves Monday, selecting the contract of veteran right-handed reliever Javy Guerra from Triple-A …
See all stories on this topic


Powered by
APSU Athletics begins search for next softball coach

The indictments detail allegations of violent, criminal activity and drug … Lee will have her initial court appearance Monday afternoon before U.S. …
See all stories on this topic

Montana is losing essential mental health services

Wanting to feel “normal,” she stopped taking her medication. …. to Paul Gionfriddo, president of the national nonprofit Mental Health America. “People …
See all stories on this topic

Mexico Could Make History By Treating CBD Like A Supplement, As It Should Be

According to Raul Elizalde, President of HempMeds Latin America, … “In the future, we will have medicines that use CBD, but it will not be limited to …
See all stories on this topic

Bakersfield Life

THAILAND-CAVE:LA — Elite divers Monday rescued four more boys out of a group of 12 Thai soccer players … American amphibious assault vehicles plunged through crashing Baltic surf. … them, leading to tearfulness and depression, job burnout, substance abuse, relationship problems, even suicide.
See all stories on this topic

Published inSubstance Abuse

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply