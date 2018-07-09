Marlins recall RHP Guerra, move Realmuto to paternity leave

Marlins recall RHP Guerra, move Realmuto to paternity leave The Miami Marlins announced a series of internal moves Monday, selecting the contract of veteran right-handed reliever Javy Guerra from Triple-A …

See all stories on this topic

APSU Athletics begins search for next softball coach The indictments detail allegations of violent, criminal activity and drug … Lee will have her initial court appearance Monday afternoon before U.S. …

See all stories on this topic

Montana is losing essential mental health services Wanting to feel “normal,” she stopped taking her medication. …. to Paul Gionfriddo, president of the national nonprofit Mental Health America. “People …

See all stories on this topic

Mexico Could Make History By Treating CBD Like A Supplement, As It Should Be According to Raul Elizalde, President of HempMeds Latin America, … “In the future, we will have medicines that use CBD, but it will not be limited to …

See all stories on this topic