Mass Incarceration Poses a Uniquely American Risk in the Coronavirus Pandemic

Mass Incarceration Poses a Uniquely American Risk in the Coronavirus Pandemic The U.S. accounts for 4 percent of the world’s population and 21 percent of its … Eight of the 10 largest outbreaks in the country are in prisons and jails. … jails are often filled with people who have substance abuse problems or are …

See all stories on this topic

Gerth: Matt Bevin compounded his pardon mistakes by challenging a Courier Journal reporter You remember Hart, the U.S. Senator from Colorado and one-time … It found that many of the drug abusers he pardoned hadn’t completed substance …

See all stories on this topic

Alcohol Abuse Agitated by COVID-19 Stirring Liver Concerns In South Africa, police are enforcing a ban on alcohol sales, but in North America and Europe, alcohol is considered an essential service, even available …

See all stories on this topic

County Administrator addresses medical, economic and social crisis This will provide knowledge of the virus’ spread enabling us to make sound … excessive alcohol consumption, substance abuse, domestic violence, and … wise but pound foolish” and only exacerbates and prolongs problems.

See all stories on this topic