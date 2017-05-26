Mayors across Canada urge federal government to lead on overdose deaths crisis

Mayors across Canada urge federal government to lead on overdose deaths crisis VANCOUVER — Mayors across Canada are calling for federal leadership on the “national … Do medications really prevent opioid addiction relapse?

See all stories on this topic

Drug counsellors overdose on fentanyl while supervising addicts at Pennsylvania halfway house … in Chester County, Pennsylvania, on Monday 22 May. Police said their deaths illustrated the scale of the fentanyl epidemic gripping North America.

See all stories on this topic

‘Smart’ way to get clean … across North America, including Vancouver, Kamloops and Prince George. Poole hopes to launch a youth addiction treatment group in the not too …

See all stories on this topic

Opinion: Our approach to opioid addiction isn’t working Beginning in 1993, Justice Horace Krever led a Royal Commission of Inquiry into the tainted-blood scandal in Canada. Similar inquiries were held in …

See all stories on this topic