Mayors across Canada urge federal government to lead on overdose deaths crisis

VANCOUVER — Mayors across Canada are calling for federal leadership on the “national … Do medications really prevent opioid addiction relapse?
See all stories on this topic
… in Chester County, Pennsylvania, on Monday 22 May. Police said their deaths illustrated the scale of the fentanyl epidemic gripping North America.
See all stories on this topic
… across North America, including Vancouver, Kamloops and Prince George. Poole hopes to launch a youth addiction treatment group in the not too …
See all stories on this topic
Beginning in 1993, Justice Horace Krever led a Royal Commission of Inquiry into the tainted-blood scandal in Canada. Similar inquiries were held in …
See all stories on this topic
Tonight’s Evening Brief is brought to you by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA). CCSA (formerly the Canadian Centre on …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment