MCNABB: Restore the American Dream

Published by chris24 on August 23, 2017
The evidence of neglect is all around us. Nowhere is this more on display than with the scourge of opioid addiction ravaging every corner of our …
Do We Really Need Internet Addiction Treatment Centers?

Tags about global social exclusion | North America … Internet or other technology addictions aren’t included in the American Psychiatric Association’s …
Kathleen Parker: For this writer, vacation eclipses addiction to news

Kathleen Parker: For this writer, vacation eclipses addiction to news … The Great American Eclipse of 2017, the aptness of which can’t be overstated. … Being on vacation and disengaging is hardly unique in August, I hasten to say.
How not to handle the opioid crisis

Many Americans eye Trump’s pronouncements warily, as they usually … Your Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis was …
Longer Prescriptions Make Opioid Abuse More Likely: Study

Doctors should prescribe for the minimum numbers of days, researchers saySource: HealthDay Related MedlinePlus Pages: Opioid Abuse and Addiction (Source: MedlinePlus Health News)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.
