Medical cannabis use found to dramatically decrease reliance on addictive prescription medications

Medical cannabis use found to dramatically decrease reliance on addictive prescription medications (Natural News) Taking medical cannabis may significantly reduce the need for prescription medications, a recent study revealed. As part of research, a team of health experts at the University of New Mexico examined patients who voluntarily enrolled in the New Mexico state medical cannabis program. The patients were also on scheduled prescription medications. Prescription drug use was reporte

See all stories on this topic

Many Migraine Sufferers Given Unecessary Opioids, Study Finds FRIDAY, Aug. 25, 2017 — Too many people with migraines are prescribed potentially addictive opiate painkillers, while too few may be getting recommended medications, a new study suggests.

Researchers found that of nearly 2,900 Americans who visited… (Source: Drugs.com – Daily MedNews)

See all stories on this topic

68,000 doctors bribed by Big Pharma with $47 million to prescribe dangerous painkiller drugs, analysis finds (Natural News) As America grapples with alleviating the opioid addiction crisis that killed more than 30,000 people in the country in 2015, the debate rages on over the best way to tackle the issue. One aspect many people can agree on, however, is the fact that doctors are overprescribing these dangerous drugs, spurring addictions that… (Source: NaturalNews.com)

See all stories on this topic

Some treatment centers accused of keeping addicts hooked “The incentive is to keep them in this relapse system, this gravy train that doesn’t end until the person leaves in a body bag or an ambulance. There’s no money in sobriety” (Source: Health News: CBSNews.com)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.

See all stories on this topic