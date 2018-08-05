Medical News Today: Is it safe to drink alcohol while breast-feeding?

Is it safe to drink alcohol while breast-feeding? We explain how much alcohol enters breast milk and how long it takes for alcohol to metabolize out of the milk. Learn the recommendations and how to drink while breast-feeding without harming your baby. (Source: Health News from Medical News Today)MedWorm Message: If you are looking to buy something in the January Sales please visit TheJanuarySales
See all stories on this topic
An experimental drug from Nektar Therapeutics Inc. is heading into regulatory review — and abusers of pain-killing opioid drugs may not like it.
The oral drug, called NKTR-181, would be the first full mu-opioid — “mu” marking one of three receptors of powerful, addictive opioids — to be developed in more than 50 years. But the San Francisco-based company (NASDAQ: NKTR) first may have to con
See all stories on this topic
Just as many people are getting prescribed just as many opioid drugs in the US, and dosages have hardly budged despite the ongoing addiction crisis, according to a new Mayo Clinic data analysis. (Source: the Mail online | Health)
See all stories on this topic
An addiction epidemic has been acknowledged. A public health emergency was declared. But opioid addiction rates show no signs of slowing, new research reveals. (Source: Forbes.com Healthcare News)
See all stories on this topic
An addiction epidemic has been acknowledged. A public health emergency was declared. But opioid addiction rates show no signs of slowing, new research reveals. (Source: Forbes.com Healthcare News)
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment