 Skip to content

Medical News Today: Is it safe to drink alcohol while breast-feeding?

Published by chris24 on August 5, 2018
Medical News Today: Is it safe to drink alcohol while breast-feeding?

Is it safe to drink alcohol while breast-feeding? We explain how much alcohol enters breast milk and how long it takes for alcohol to metabolize out of the milk. Learn the recommendations and how to drink while breast-feeding without harming your baby. (Source: Health News from Medical News Today)MedWorm Message: If you are looking to buy something in the January Sales please visit TheJanuarySales
See all stories on this topic


Powered by
The opioid drug that addicts don’t like could be approved next spring

An experimental drug from Nektar Therapeutics Inc. is heading into regulatory review — and abusers of pain-killing opioid drugs may not like it.

The oral drug, called NKTR-181, would be the first full mu-opioid — “mu” marking one of three receptors of powerful, addictive opioids — to be developed in more than 50 years. But the San Francisco-based company (NASDAQ: NKTR) first may have to con
See all stories on this topic

Number of opioid prescriptions has NOT dropped in 10 years

Just as many people are getting prescribed just as many opioid drugs in the US, and dosages have hardly budged despite the ongoing addiction crisis, according to a new Mayo Clinic data analysis. (Source: the Mail online | Health)
See all stories on this topic

Opioid Use Hasn’t Declined In The Last Decade Despite Addiction Crisis

An addiction epidemic has been acknowledged. A public health emergency was declared. But opioid addiction rates show no signs of slowing, new research reveals. (Source: Forbes.com Healthcare News)
See all stories on this topic

Opioid Prescribing Hasn’t Declined In The Last Decade Despite Addiction Crisis

An addiction epidemic has been acknowledged. A public health emergency was declared. But opioid addiction rates show no signs of slowing, new research reveals. (Source: Forbes.com Healthcare News)
See all stories on this topic

Published inAddiction

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply