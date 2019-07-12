 Skip to content

Published by chris24 on July 12, 2019
Medical News Today: This herbal supplement ‘poses a public health threat’

Kratom is a plant-derived supplement. Over recent years, it has grown increasingly common in the United States. A recent report assesses its safety. (Source: Health News from Medical News Today)
Reckitt to pay $1.4B in opioid settlement

Reckitt Benckiser Group will pay up to $1.4 billion to settle U.S. investigations into whether its former pharma unit organized a multibillion-dollar fraud to drive up sales of its opioid-addiction treatment, Suboxone. (Source: PharmaManufacturing.com)
We must revise drug regulatory framework at EU and national levels

More than half of new drugs entering the German healthcare system have not been shown to add benefit
Even 8 out of 10 smokers think cigarettes should have LESS nicotine to make them non-addictive

American widely agree: lower nicotine cigarettes that are less addictive are better, a new CDC report finds as the FDA considers putting a cap on the currently unregulated levels of the ingredient. (Source: the Mail online | Health)
Reckitt to pay $1.4 billion to end U.S. opioid addiction treatment probes

Reckitt Benckiser has agreed to pay up to $1.4 billion to resolve U.S. claims that its former pharmaceuticals business Indivior before it was spun out of the company carried out an illegal scheme to boost sales of an opioid addiction treatment. (Source: Reuters: Health)
