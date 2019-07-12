Medical News Today: This herbal supplement 'poses a public health threat'

Kratom is a plant-derived supplement. Over recent years, it has grown increasingly common in the United States. A recent report assesses its safety. (Source: Health News from Medical News Today)

Reckitt to pay $1.4B in opioid settlement Reckitt Benckiser Group will pay up to $1.4 billion to settle U.S. investigations into whether its former pharma unit organized a multibillion-dollar fraud to drive up sales of its opioid-addiction treatment, Suboxone. (Source: PharmaManufacturing.com)

We must revise drug regulatory framework at EU and national levels More than half of new drugs entering the German healthcare system have not been shown to add benefit Related items fromOnMedica GPs defend practice on prescribing statins MHRA tightens licence restrictions on valproate for women Hunt announces Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Review Philip Morris knew nicotine is just one part of smoking addiction Antibiotics courses often longer than guidelin

Even 8 out of 10 smokers think cigarettes should have LESS nicotine to make them non-addictive American widely agree: lower nicotine cigarettes that are less addictive are better, a new CDC report finds as the FDA considers putting a cap on the currently unregulated levels of the ingredient. (Source: the Mail online | Health)

