Medicated pervert? Harvey Weinstein caught on camera with massive stash of what appear to be prescription pharmaceuticals

Medicated pervert? Harvey Weinstein caught on camera with massive stash of what appear to be prescription pharmaceuticals (Natural News) So far, we know that movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is a liberal democrat and a pervert who enjoys begging women to get intimate with him. Now, we may be able to add “pharmaceutical drug addict” to that list as well. Page Six was recently provided a photograph from an anonymous source of Harvey… (Source: NaturalNews.com)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engi

See all stories on this topic

Charges Dropped Against Addiction Canada Rehab Owner Justice is served and back to the business of saving lives during these times of epidemic in Canada.(PRWeb November 04, 2017)Read the full story at http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/11/prweb14884380.htm (Source: PRWeb: Medical Pharmaceuticals)

See all stories on this topic

Emergency Three-Day Administration of Opioid Agonist Under 21 CFR 1306.07 Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. 11/02/2017 This two-page document provides guidance for practitioners who have neither registered with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) nor obtained a waiver, and want to perform “emergency administration of narcotics…to relieve acute withdrawal symptoms while treatment arrangements are being made (i.e., the three-day rule).” Regist

See all stories on this topic

President’s Commission Issues Recommendations to Address Opioid Crisis (FREE) By Amy Orciari Herman Edited by Andr é Sofair, MD, MPH, and William E. Chavey, MD, MS

President Donald Trump’s commission on combatting the opioid crisis issued 56 recommendations on Wednesday aimed at opioid prescribing, addiction prevention … (Source: Physician’s First Watch current issue)

See all stories on this topic