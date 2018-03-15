Medication-Assisted Treatment for Addiction

A new guideline released by the Canadian Research Initiative in Substance Misuse has recommended that opioid addiction should be treated with prescribed medication when possible. A national review committee which vetted the guideline included primary care physicians, addiction medicine specialists, nurses, and other healthcare professionals, all of whom received no funding from the pharmaceutical
See all stories on this topic
Trying to overcome drug addiction is difficult enough, but America’s opioid epidemic has led to an explosion in treatment centers and clinics that might have dubious practices. (Source: WebMD Health)
See all stories on this topic
The federal government as well as the drug industry are pumping millions of dollars into research to find pain medication that works as well as opioids but aren’t addictive. (Source: WebMD Health)
See all stories on this topic
Whether it’s scrolling through Instagram or constantly refreshing your Facebook feed, social media can eat up hours of your (Source: Science – The Huffington Post)MedWorm Message: If you are looking to buy something in the January Sales please visit TheJanuarySales.com for a directory of all the best sales in the UK. Any income gained via affiliate links keeps MedWorm running.
See all stories on this topic
March 19, 2018 12:00-1:00pm ET. (Source: HSR Information Central)
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment