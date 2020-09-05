Mental health crisis spurred by COVID-19

America is in the throes of a pandemic, and now a mental health crisis as well. … However, the amount of people involuntarily admitted for substance abuse treatment has roughly tripled in Charlotte County since the start of the …
See all stories on this topic
Dale Losey of Cold Springs is the CFO of Parking Co. of America. … David Gearheart of Prestonsburg is a substance abuse therapist at East Kentucky …
See all stories on this topic
Of the eleven states that adopted a version of marijuana decriminalization in … advanced by the National Commission on Marijuana and Drug Abuse.
See all stories on this topic
… organization based in Albany with chapters throughout North America. … Another actress, Bonnie Piesse, who was also a high-ranking member of NXIVM, … “The risk of suicide and substance use is also increased, especially after …
See all stories on this topic
Thousands of Black and Hispanic Americans could go uncounted in the … Census population counts are used to distribute congressional seats and … water systems, substance abuse treatment, Medicare, Head Start, and dozens of …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment