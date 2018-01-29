 Skip to content

Mental Health Software Market Anticipated to Record a Healthy CAGR of 13.3% during 2017-2025

Published by chris24 on January 29, 2018
Mental Health Software Market Anticipated to Record a Healthy CAGR of 13.3% during 2017-2025

This software, in addition, facilitates users to facilitate payment of medical bill through mobile devices for example smartphones and laptops and … The overall market is studied across five major regions, namely, Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America), North America (Canada and U.S.), …
See all stories on this topic

Save your children from digital addiction

Soon after it came out a few months ago, I read “Irresistible: The rise of addictive technology and the business of keeping us hooked” by Adam Alter, and I was stunned at the extent of the problem. Indeed, you can only be alarmed when you learn that in China there are over 24 million internet addicts and …
See all stories on this topic

Parents tricked into giving children BLEACH

One of those selling MMS online is an ex-drug addict, called Danny Glass, from Margate, who narrowly escaped jail after admitting causing his fiancee ’s death by reckless driving. (Source: the Mail online | Health)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.
See all stories on this topic

Parents duped into giving children bleach to cure autism

One of those selling MMS online is an ex-drug addict, called Danny Glass, from Margate, who narrowly escaped jail after admitting causing his fiancee ’s death by reckless driving. (Source: the Mail online | Health)
See all stories on this topic

Dublin man took his life after taking steroids for wedding

Father-of-four Mark Egan, from Dublin, struggled to stop taking the drug after his honeymoon. His wife  Sarita claims he was on the waiting list to get help with his addiction for two years. (Source: the Mail online | Health)
See all stories on this topic

Published inAddiction

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply