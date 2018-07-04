 Skip to content

Meth, 'the Devil's drug,' is back and killing more people than ever

Published by chris24 on July 4, 2018
Meth, ‘the Devil’s drug,’ is back and killing more people than ever

She got addicted after a softball injury at North Gwinnett High and saw … devastating rebound of meth, which is killing more people in America today …
See all stories on this topic


Powered by
These 3 airlines to suffer most from growing trade dispute, analyst says

Shares of the Big 3 airlines fell Tuesday after Deutsche Bank downgraded … Delta Air Lines Inc.’s stock DAL, -2.28% shed 2.3%, American Airlines …
See all stories on this topic

Former Bush speechwriter says Republicans becoming party of ‘white backlash’ | Poll shows …

A strategy of “feeding white backlash” against a multi-cultural American future worked for President Donald Trump in 2016, columnist Michael Gerson …
See all stories on this topic

Opinion: When it comes to the press, Trump has been more bark than bite

In the never-ending tug of war between presidents and the press, some … “I am accused of being the enemy of America,” he wrote, adding bitterly: “I … has ever been the target of more abuse than him, I offer this rejoinder: Yawn.
See all stories on this topic

Hudson’s Bay to Launch “The Future is Stigma Free” Campaign

100% of sales from the limited edition tee in Canada will benefit the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), Canada’s largest mental health …
See all stories on this topic

Published inAddiction

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply