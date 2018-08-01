Methadone linked to lower death rates among convicted offenders with opioid dependence

Deaths caused by opioids are rising acutely throughout North America and … who had been prescribed methadone in British Columbia, Canada. … their uptake by funding educational programs to reduce the stigma of addiction that …
See all stories on this topic
“In his mind, North Korea was a big success, mainly because he thinks it was a historic kind of summit, that he was able to do what no other American …
See all stories on this topic
He will testify on behalf of the prosecution in the Manafort trial. … He reminded them that their work was a critical facet of the US legal system, and that …
See all stories on this topic
In addition, about 948,000 Americans or 0.03 percent of the population in … “These could potentially be used to treat pain with a lower risk of abuse.
See all stories on this topic
But for most of that time, he managed to avoid opioid painkillers. … in America,” said Dr. Stefan Kertesz, a professor of medicine and an addiction …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment