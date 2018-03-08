More weight around waist could up risk of anxiety in women, says study

Actor Kelsey Grammer drops hints about Upstate New York brewery in new videos A few weeks ago, however, two videos about Grammer’s Faith American Brewing Co. surfaced on Youtube. In them, Grammer … Grammer is sampling a “test batch” made at Shmaltz Brewing Co., in Clifton Park, north of Albany. … He has battled, and apparently overcome, substance abuse problems.

LYNDHURST GOES ‘STIGMA FREE’ LYNDHURST — Fact: 1 in 4 Americans will be, at one point in their lives, diagnosed with a form of mental illness. It could be depression, bi-polar-mania, schizophrenia, addiction to drugs, addiction to alcohol — or numerous other ailments. … She still sits on the board of directors at CBH. “We are very …

New study suggests more weight around the waist could increase the risk of anxiety in women New research has found that excess weight around the waistline could be linked to mental as well as physical health problems, finding that women … be a good marker for evaluating patients for anxiety,” says Dr. JoAnn Pinkerton, executive director of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).

