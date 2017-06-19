My musical corner
Playing an instrument sure helps, even tho, when I first picked guitar I told myself that I can’t play cold turkey (not being under the influence)…
Now it’s quite the opposite. So yeah, I’ll post…
Whiners Anonymous … Part 221 ~ Whiny Gardeners
Thank you for the new title, Pondy! :hug:
The Whining Continues From Here. 🙂
http://www.soberrecovery.com/forums/caf-central/410422-whiners-anonymous-part-220-whine-little-whine-me-25.html
…
TOPIC: Inspirational Moments In A Show You Are Watching
Have you ever found yourself when watching
Hello SR Family. 🙂
Have you ever found yourself when watching
a show where you get emotional. Ever find
yourself tearing up. On the verge of crying
for no real reason? Or maybe there is a …
