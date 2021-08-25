MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Use of Lead Candidate …

The Company’s second drug platform, Supera-CBD, is being developed to treat chronic pain, addiction and epilepsy. Based on a novel synthetic derivative of …
See all stories on this topic
… a bipartisan coalition of 31 states and territories in urging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to halt the surge of youth nicotine addiction …
See all stories on this topic
Gambling disorder is a serious issue globally with rates of addiction increasing. In the U.S. alone it is estimated that there are 10 million gambling …
See all stories on this topic
For example, 40 per cent of American adults are either diabetic or … The same goes for our addiction to fossil fuels needed to power our lifestyles.
See all stories on this topic
Having serviced many Fortune 2000 organizations, we bring a rich and reliable experience that covers all kinds of research needs. Contact us: Mr. Edwyne …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment