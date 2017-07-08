Nation-wide prescription heroin study proposed to battle opioid crisis

A clinic in Vancouver is the only one in North America to prescribe heroin. … That’s more than the number of injection drug users in Toronto and …
See all stories on this topic
Panelists at a recent summit on opioid abuse hosted by the Institute for Medicaid Innovation discussed the scope of the problem and how physicians can help. (Source: AAFP News)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.
See all stories on this topic
See something of interest? Please share our postings with colleagues in your institutions!
Spotlight
Join the Conversation! Upcoming twitter chats for Minority Mental Health Month have been posted by the Office of Minority Health.
Did you know? The National Library of Medicine offers a guide to web resources on Opiate Addiction and Treatment. It includes links to trustworthy resources on topics s
See all stories on this topic
(University at Buffalo) One of the many negative consequences when fetuses are exposed to alcohol in the womb is an increased risk for drug addiction later in life. Neuroscientists in the University at Buffalo Research Institute on Addictions are discovering why. (Source: EurekAlert! – Medicine and Health)
See all stories on this topic
And length of prescriptions went up, raising risk of addiction among patients Source: HealthDay Related MedlinePlus Pages: Health Disparities, Opioid Abuse and Addiction (Source: MedlinePlus Health News)
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment