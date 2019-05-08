National briefs: Philly mosques report receiving threats after controversial video

That prompted the Philadelphia branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations to issue an advisory Monday to all … Mrs. Trump launched “Be Best” a year ago to focus on child well-being, social media use and drug abuse.
See all stories on this topic
BAGHDAD – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a lightning visit to … The U.S. said this week that it is rushing an aircraft carrier group to the Middle … a year ago to focus on child well-being, social media use and drug abuse.
See all stories on this topic
At the end of the 19th century in both America and Britain, opium and … The North American Substance Abuse Program (NASAP) utilizes third-party …
See all stories on this topic
Trained counselors are available to help with relationship problems, depression, bullying, stress, suicidal thoughts, substance abuse, family crisis and …
See all stories on this topic
His passion stems from students killed in alcohol related crashes while Engle … and drug recognition for police officers to use in identifying the drug/alcohol … Silverstein is a graduate of the U.S. Chamber Institute of Organizational …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment