NBC crew spends week in Madison covering troubling opioid epidemic

NBC crew spends week in Madison covering troubling opioid epidemic By PHIL PERRY. HD Media. MADISON – An NBC Nightly News crew from New York and North Carolina spent time this month in Madison, primarily to …

See all stories on this topic

‘He was gone’: fentanyl and the opioid deaths destroying Australian families Opiate addicts access prescription fentanyl through either so-called “doctor … In the US and Canada, the importation of illicit fentanyl has been a major driver of … A recent US Senate subcommittee report investigated the presence of …

See all stories on this topic

Opioid use may increase risk of pneumococcal infection With the increasing consumption of opioids in North America over the last few decades, greater attention is being brought toward potential risks …

See all stories on this topic

Inquest reveals hidden scourge of opiate deaths A parade of experts, including paramedics, general practitioners, addiction specialists and those involved in pharmaceuticals mostly sang from the …

See all stories on this topic