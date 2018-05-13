NBC crew spends week in Madison covering troubling opioid epidemic

By PHIL PERRY. HD Media. MADISON – An NBC Nightly News crew from New York and North Carolina spent time this month in Madison, primarily to …
See all stories on this topic
Opiate addicts access prescription fentanyl through either so-called “doctor … In the US and Canada, the importation of illicit fentanyl has been a major driver of … A recent US Senate subcommittee report investigated the presence of …
See all stories on this topic
With the increasing consumption of opioids in North America over the last few decades, greater attention is being brought toward potential risks …
See all stories on this topic
A parade of experts, including paramedics, general practitioners, addiction specialists and those involved in pharmaceuticals mostly sang from the …
See all stories on this topic
This helps us to explain several things. The first is why, overall, Japan has relatively low levels of drug use and addiction. For all the other flaws of the …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment