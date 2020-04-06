Neil Lasher, Longtime Music Publishing Executive, Dead Following COVID-19 Complications Paul …

Neil Lasher, Longtime Music Publishing Executive, Dead Following COVID-19 Complications Paul … His passing was confirmed by several of his colleagues. Lasher was 73 and had been in the hospital in Connecticut battling COVID-19 for the last …

Market Intelligence Report North America , 2019-2025 North America Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, … Pain Management; De-addiction.

Anterior insula activation restores prosocial behavior in animal model of opioid addiction (Arizona State University) Researchers in the Arizona State University Department of Psychology have shown that chemogenetic activation of the anterior insula restores prosocial behavior in an animal model of opioid addiction and empathy. The findings suggest an important role for the anterior insula in the brain response to addiction. (Source: EurekAlert! – Medicine and Health)MedWorm Message: Ha

Exclusive: Opioid supply crunch for U.S. coronavirus patients prompts appeal to relax limits U.S. doctors running out of narcotics needed for COVID-19 patients on ventilators are asking the federal government to raise production limits for drugmakers, according to a letter seen by Reuters, after national quotas had been tightened to address the opioid addiction crisis. (Source: Reuters: Health)

