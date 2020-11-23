New Jimmy Dorrell book draws on community development experience in Waco

New Jimmy Dorrell book draws on community development experience in Waco It also targets the heart of what Dorrell considers a blind spot in American … issues of unemployment, substance abuse, violence, homelessness, …

See all stories on this topic

Stimulant Summit: CBP Says Familiar Flows of Drugs are Shifting In much the same way that Americans have stocked up on household supplies, there is a belief that drug traffickers could be sitting on large stockpiles, …

See all stories on this topic

50-caliber from US on bloody rampage in Mexico Tents, trash and drug use this year again amassed on streets west of the Rio … In Salt Lake County, Volunteers of America-Utah outreach teams report …

See all stories on this topic

10 things you need to know today: November 22, 2020 The latest surge occurs as Americans gear up for the holiday season. … The Food and Drug Administration on Saturday issued an emergency use … The campaign is within its rights since President-elect Joe Biden’s margin of victory …

See all stories on this topic