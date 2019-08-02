 Skip to content

New NBER Working Paper Confirms Needle Exchange Programs Reduce HIV—Does It Also Make …

Published by chris24 on August 2, 2019
New NBER Working Paper Confirms Needle Exchange Programs Reduce HIV—Does It Also Make …

Not every illicit substance user is an addict in need of “recovery. … featured the program director of North America’s oldest such facility in Vancouver, …
See all stories on this topic

Federal Audit: Phoenix Indian Medical Center Failed at Opioids Oversight

Take them for five days, and your odds of becoming addicted skyrockets. … Their feedback “allowed us to concentrate our efforts more specifically,” …
See all stories on this topic

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Products Market 2019 With Top Countries Data …

This comprehensive Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction … North America (United States, Canada and Mexico); Europe (Germany, UK, …
See all stories on this topic

Budget includes North Central Mass.

It also realizes $952 million in surplus revenue that allowed us to add an … the budget committed $150.2 million for the Bureau of Substance Addiction … $27,000 for replacement of the handicap ramp at Lunenburg Town Hall. 6.
See all stories on this topic

‘He’s Gonna Die, and There’s Nothing We Can Do’

The event, organized by the American Friends Service Committee of … among the thousands of people sent to prison in Arizona for drug addiction.
See all stories on this topic

Published inAddiction

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply