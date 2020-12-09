 Skip to content

New Test Measures Kidney Health Without Factoring in Race

Published by chris24 on December 9, 2020
New Test Measures Kidney Health Without Factoring in Race

One of the four tests it requires is not currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Plus, the new testing method would be more expensive …
See all stories on this topic

Behavioral Health Market: Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook

The Study Explores the Key Applications/End-Users of COVID-19 … Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorders, Alcohol Use Disorders, Substance Abuse Disorders, … North America (USA & Canada) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth …
See all stories on this topic

Student Opinion: As COVID-19 Rises, So Do Unoccupied Homes

Many factors leading to homelessness, from debt to addiction to the loss of a job, are often caused by a bad stroke of luck, but bad luck is no real …
See all stories on this topic

Tuesday, Dec 8 2020

As America enters a dark winter with no national directives against … The Food and Drug Administration’s independent review of clinical trial data for …
See all stories on this topic

Halix to manufacture AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine in Netherlands

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration meets to discuss the vaccine made by … Increasing use of smartphones to drive the demand for 5G chipsets, …
See all stories on this topic

Published inSubstance Abuse

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply