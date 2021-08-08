Nigeria: Saving Nigerian Youths From Addictions, Mental Health

Nigeria: Saving Nigerian Youths From Addictions, Mental Health [This Day] Rebecca Ejifoma writes that one of the preventive measures against drug and substance addictions, as well as mental health disorder among youths, is robust parent and child interaction. Corroborating, (Source: AllAfrica News: Health and Medicine)MedWorm Message: If you are looking to buy something in the January Sales please visit TheJanuarySales.com for a directory of all the best sale

Digital risks and adolescents: the relationships between digital game addiction, emotional eating, and aggression – Caner N, Evgin D. Nowadays, weight gain and obesity are major health-threatening issues for children. Emotional eating, a negative health condition that can lead to obesity in children, is a defence mechanism for coping with negative emotions. This cross-sectional study aim… (Source: SafetyLit)

Africa: Tobacco – Quit or Switch? The Everlasting Question Hits Addiction 2021 Summit [allAfrica] The Addiction 2021 conference took place online from July 21 to 23. It was organized by the South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence’s (SANCA’s) which is one of the largest non-profit organization dealing with the prevention and treatment of substance use disorders with 30 treatment centers in all nine provinces of the country. (Source: AllAfrica News: Health an

Gabon’s government is tripping for a psychedelic plant It wants to monetise the trade in iboga, which is reputed to help people kick drug addictions (Source: FT.com – Drugs and Healthcare)

