North America: Individuals Using Cannabis To End Drug, Alcohol Addiction
According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, an estimated 21.5 million Americans struggled with a substance abuse disorder in 2014.
According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, an estimated 21.5 million Americans struggled with a substance abuse disorder in 2014.
See all stories on this topic
Supporting roles: Bonavista woman opens up about addiction to crack cocaine
She says it’s early in her recovery, but she hopes her story can help break some of the misconceptions about addiction and who can become addicted.
She says it’s early in her recovery, but she hopes her story can help break some of the misconceptions about addiction and who can become addicted.
See all stories on this topic
Health minister says overdose issue requires treatment without judgment
The Public Health Agency of Canada released figures last week saying at … his commitment to a standalone mental health and addictions ministry.
The Public Health Agency of Canada released figures last week saying at … his commitment to a standalone mental health and addictions ministry.
See all stories on this topic
Opioid-related death rate called no surprise
And western Canada experienced the highest rates with the Yukon, B.C., … recognizing and treating addiction as a relapsing chronic brain disease, …
And western Canada experienced the highest rates with the Yukon, B.C., … recognizing and treating addiction as a relapsing chronic brain disease, …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment