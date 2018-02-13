North Shore Action marks a year of action

Among some of the people present at the Sunday meeting were representatives of Reach Out America, a local progressive organization, the Great … Tom Suozzi, the League of Women Voters, NAMI and other groups, as well as the “Not My Child” forum in October, which focused on drug abuse and …
See all stories on this topic
In the history of the American Cinema, no person has had his finger on the pulse of the common man as director Frank Capra. … WEST HARTFORD — A free open support group for parents concerned about substance abuse will host weekly meetings every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at the offices of The …
See all stories on this topic
The administration is seeking to draw attention to heightened funding to combat opioid addiction, as well as its first steps toward trying to slow prescription drug spending for older Americans on Medicare. The budget also anticipates profound changes to social safety-net programs. It calls on Congress to …
See all stories on this topic
They’ve made known their disagreements with the president and his party on issues including taxes, foreign aid and protections for immigrant youth in … Gates Foundation is studying aspects of economic mobility, including employment, race, housing, mental health, incarceration and substance abuse.
See all stories on this topic
Besides the vast array of programming, Blue River Services partners with local community action agencies to effectively make a positive impact on those struggling with alcohol and other drug abuse issues involving youth, she said. “Our after-school programming is perhaps the only source of …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment