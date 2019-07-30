NYSE sets deadline for Brentwood firm to get its shares back above $1

NYSE sets deadline for Brentwood firm to get its shares back above $1 AAC Holdings Inc. — the parent company of American Addiction Centers — has been given 18 months to get back on track. The New York Stock Exchange accepted AAC’s plan to regain compliance with the exchange’s listing requirements last week, according to a news release, giving the Brentwood-based company unt il Nov. 17, 2020, to meet the exchange’s standards. Shares of the AAC will contin

379lb woman who says being bullied led her to become a heroin addict loses half her body weight Michelle Bakal, 26, from New York, now tips the scales at 13st 5lb and is a size medium, having ballooned to 379lb and a size XXXL. She is now a fitness coach and wants to inspire others. (Source: the Mail online | Health)

Association between negative mood states, psychoactive substances consumption and bullying in school-aged adolescents – D íaz-Geada A, Espelt A, Bosque-Prous M, Obradors-Rial N, Teixidó-Compañó E, Caamaño Isorna F. OBJECTIVE: mental health problems during adolescence lead to increased morbidity and mortality. We intend to test the hypothesis that bullying and addictive substance use is related to negative mood states. METHODS: We carried out a cross-sectional… (Source: SafetyLit)

Juul Targeted Schools and Youth Camps, House Panel on Vaping Claims Lawmakers grilled company officials about financing programs aimed at appealing to young people that familiarized them with Juul ’s products. (Source: NYT)

