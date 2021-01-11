On The Mic: Tackling addiction issues in Singapore

He also addressed some of the myths surrounding addiction and what … I love blocking shots because it gets us out in transition,” Washington said. See all stories on this topic

He also addressed some of the myths surrounding addiction and what … U.S. crude oil production has fallen 2 million barrels per day in the last year … See all stories on this topic

“And the fact that the protagonist is dealing with drug addiction was very important to us, we met a lot of people who were affected by it and it felt very … See all stories on this topic

South Jersey addiction treatment provider Seabrook has been acquired by Summit BHC.

Financial terms of the deal, which closed last month, are being kept confidential.

Seabrook operates a 153-bed inpatient treatment facility in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, along with intensive outpatient programs operating in Cherry Hill, Morristown, and Shrewsbury.

“Seabrook has a 46-year le gacy of helping

See all stories on this topic