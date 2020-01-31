 Skip to content

One question quiz with one answer. Warning: May open doors to infinite possibilities.

Published by chris24 on January 31, 2020
Q1. Who wrote:

I’m nobody
who are you?
Are you nobody too?

Hint: The writer of the above precedes Abbott and Costello’s “Who’s on first?” routine by, jr would venture to guess, well nigh a…
Kobe Bryant died Today

RIP Kobe Bryant. Lost in a helicopter crash this morning. Wow. Life is short sometimes.
