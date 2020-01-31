One question quiz with one answer. Warning: May open doors to infinite possibilities.
I’m nobody
Hint: The writer of the above precedes Abbott and Costello’s “Who’s on first?” routine by, jr would venture to guess, well nigh a…
Q1. Who wrote:
I’m nobody
who are you?
Are you nobody too?
Kobe Bryant died Today
RIP Kobe Bryant. Lost in a helicopter crash this morning. Wow. Life is short sometimes.
