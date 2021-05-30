Op/Ed: Time to Check-in on Mental Health

Since 1949, Mental Health America has led the effort to recognize May as Mental … health and addiction services to nearly 10,000 of our neighbors each year. … In collaboration with the Health District of Northern Larimer County, …
See all stories on this topic
In North America, the U.S. is dominating the market due to growing … post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, opiate addiction and …
See all stories on this topic
DynamiCare, a mobile health company, has released data displaying its recovery platform can increase quit rates two-three times more than average recovery systems for drugs, alcohol, and tobacco. (Source: bizjournals.com Health Care News Headlines)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.
See all stories on this topic
Background: Suicide is defined as an act of intentionally causing one’s death. Different psychological disorders including depression, personality disorders, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, substance abuse, and addiction, and anxiety diso… (Source: SafetyLit)
See all stories on this topic
Many teens underestimate how easy it is to become addicted to nicotine. This raises concerns because young people are at greatest risk of nicotine addiction because their brains are still developing. Find out how you can help. (Source: FDA Consumer Health Information Updates)
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment