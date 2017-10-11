Opinion: How Facebook can earn forgiveness

Opinion: How Facebook can earn forgiveness Facebook must disclose to its users whether they were targeted for Russia paid ads … that Facebook is not responsible for what third parties do on its platform. … As a result, Facebook has emerged as one of America’s most profitable …

See all stories on this topic

‘ Opioid-Sparing Strategy ’ For Surgery Lowers Risk For Addiction LOWELL (CBS) — For many people, the opioid addiction begins with prescription pain pills.

It’s a story one local dad knows too well. After losing his son to an overdose he is now advocating for change — in the operating room.

“You can see his bright, clear eyes and his warm smile. And really healthy and happy, really hopeful,” said Dr. James Baker describing his son,

See all stories on this topic

Study: Being unaware of memory loss may predict Alzheimer’s A recent study by the Center for Addiction and Mental Health found that being unaware of memory loss may be a predictor for Alzheimer’s disease. (Source: Health News – UPI.com)

See all stories on this topic

Melania Trump tours West Virginia infant drug rehab center First lady Melania Trump has toured a West Virginia drug addiction recovery center for babies in the heart of the nation’s opioid epidemic. (Source: ABC News: Health)

See all stories on this topic