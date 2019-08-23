 Skip to content

Opioid abuse treatment rates far higher in Medicaid expansion states

Published by chris24 on August 23, 2019
… the nation’s continuing opioid addiction epidemic, which killed nearly 48,000 Americans last year. Only a small percentage of people with substance …
US-Central America talks focus on drug, migrant trafficking

Panama is also a route for cocaine moving up from South America. … Officials at the meeting agreed to tackle drugs and migrant smuggling and …
Imbrium Therapeutics LP and SpineThera Announce Issuance of US Patent Covering Composition …

“We remain committed to addressing the needs of pain patients through new and innovative non-opioid medicines such as SX600. If approved by FDA …
Johnston awarded state overdose response grant by Tri-County

According to the American Osteopathic Association, its branch of medicine “emphasizes the interrelated unity of all systems in the body, each working …
A Perfect Summer Book, ‘Late Migrations’ Reminds Us Of Life’s Beauty And Fragility

A massive database kept by the Drug Enforcement Administration recently made public tracked the path of every single opioid-based pain pill sold in …
