Opioid crisis compounded by overprescription

Opioid crisis compounded by overprescription InSys Therapeutics, which exclusively produces a spray version of the powerful opiate fentanyl, is under investigation in the U.S. over allegations the firm engaged in illegally promoting the drug, which is many times stronger than morphine. Some doctors have even confessed and pleaded guilty to …

See all stories on this topic

America’s opioid epidemic takes root in the lives of WNC teens More than half of those deaths involved heroin and other illicit opioids, according to the National Institute for Drug Abuse for Teens, a part of the National Institutes of Health. North Carolina in 2015 ranked 10th in opioid overdose deaths among people up to 24 years old, behind five more populous states, …

See all stories on this topic

Stigma increases risk of depression for people with Multiple Sclerosis Stigma is often connected with conditions where personal responsibility is thought to play a role, for example, HIV and drug abuse. … The researchers used data from 5,369 participants enrolled in the semi-annual survey conducted by the North American Research Committee on Multiple Sclerosis …

See all stories on this topic

“Cherish the Ladies”: Get Your Irish on to Help Vets with PTSD PTSD is often accompanied by depression, substance abuse, or other anxiety disorders. … They’ve won recognition as the BBC’s Best Musical Group of the Year and were named Top North American Celtic Group at the Irish Music Awards and not to mention having a street named after them in the Bronx …

See all stories on this topic