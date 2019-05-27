Opioid Maker Agrees to Pay Oklahoma $85 Million Over Claims Company Helped Create Addiction Crisis

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. agreed to pay $85 million to settle an Oklahoma lawsuit claiming that illegal marketing of its opioid painkillers contributed to a public health crisis in the state.

The deal, announced Sunday, was reached just as the case was about to go to trial next week. The state had alleged Teva and co-defendant Johnson & Johnson persuaded doctors to

Mobile phone addiction and adolescents' anxiety and depression: the moderating role of mindfulness – Yang X, Zhou Z, Liu Q, Fan C. OBJECTIVEsPrior studies have documented that mobile phone addiction is linked to anxiety and depression. However, the underlying processes that might moderate these associations remain unclear. The present research tested whether mindfulness moderated the …

Posttraumatic stress disorder is a risk factor for multiple addictions in police officers hospitalized for alcohol – Brunault P, Lebigre K, Idbrik F, Maug é D, Adam P, El Ayoubi H, Hingray C, Barrault S, Grall-Bronnec M, Ballon N, El-Hage W. BACKGROUND: In police officers, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is associated with alcohol use disorder (AUD), but we lack data on the association between PTSD and other substance-related and addictive disorders. OBJECTIVES: We assessed whethe…

U.S. Dentists Prescribe 37 Times More Opioids Than in England: Study FRIDAY, May 24, 2019 — Despite the nation's opioid epidemic, U.S. dentists are far more likely to prescribe addictive opioid painkillers than their British counterparts, a new study reveals.

In 2016, American dentists wrote 37 times as many opioid…

