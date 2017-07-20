Opioid Treatment Funds In Senate Bill Would Fall Far Short Of Needs

Opioid Treatment Funds In Senate Bill Would Fall Far Short Of Needs A Senate proposal to repeal Obamacare includes $45 billion to treat opioid addiction. But it wouldn’t make up for deep cuts to Medicaid in that same bill that has funded much of that treatment.(Image credit: Leonard Lessin/Getty Images/Science Source) (Source: NPR Health and Science)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social me

See all stories on this topic

Public Inspection: SAMHSA: Meetings: Center for Mental Health Services Pre-publication meeting announcement from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), Center for Mental Health Services (CMHS) National Advisory Council (NAC). The NAC will convene in both open and closed sessions on August 10, 2017, and continue the open session on August 11, 2017. Agenda topics for the open portion of the meeting include a discussion on CMHS’ policy i

See all stories on this topic

Study finds aboriginal community with strong ethno-cultural identity and connection to the land has lower suicide rates (University of Guelph-Humber) A University of Guelph-Humber funded study investigating mental health perceptions and practices of an aboriginal community in northern Ontario, and its significantly lower rates of mental health services utilization and suicide, suggests that a strong ethno-cultural identity and connection to the land are significant factors to positive mental health outcomes in this

See all stories on this topic

Small pool of doctors treat majority of Ontarians with opioid addiction: study A small proportion of Ontario doctors who treat people battling opioid addictions prescribe the majority of the medications used to treat the disorder, a study has found, raising concerns about the quality of patient care and access to therapy. (Source: CBC | Health)

See all stories on this topic