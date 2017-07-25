 Skip to content

Opponents of safe-injection sites say they have signatures to put ban on ballot

Published by chris24 on July 25, 2017
Insite, the first supervised safe-injection site in North America, supplies individual stations and sterile supplies for users to consume drugs more safely …
Canadians Should Demand A More Eco-Friendly Cup Of Coffee

Of the traditional importing markets for coffee — North America, Europe and … We should ask ourselves, what effect is my coffee addiction having on …
North Carolina police chief helps addicts beat opioid addiction

Nashville, North Carolina (CNN) He’s only 24 years old, but he struggled with … As deaths from opioids continue to dramatically rise across America, …
Police: Parents gave newborn drugs to hide infant’s addiction

A Utah couple told police they gave their newborn daughter a substance to hide the fact that she was born addicted to drugs.
Opioid Treatment Funds in Senate Bill Would Fall Far Short of Needs Opioid Treatment Funds in Senate Bill Would Fall Far Short of Needs

The $45 billion for opioid treatment in the Senate bill sounds like a lot of money, but an advocate estimates it would provide $1,000 to $2,000 per year for each person in Pennsylvania who might need treatment. Meanwhile, one year of methadone treatment for opioid addiction costs about $4,700 per year,Kaiser Health News (Source: Medscape Medical News Headlines)
