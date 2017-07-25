Opponents of safe-injection sites say they have signatures to put ban on ballot

Opponents of safe-injection sites say they have signatures to put ban on ballot Insite, the first supervised safe-injection site in North America, supplies individual stations and sterile supplies for users to consume drugs more safely …

Canadians Should Demand A More Eco-Friendly Cup Of Coffee Of the traditional importing markets for coffee — North America, Europe and … We should ask ourselves, what effect is my coffee addiction having on …

North Carolina police chief helps addicts beat opioid addiction Nashville, North Carolina (CNN) He’s only 24 years old, but he struggled with … As deaths from opioids continue to dramatically rise across America, …

Police: Parents gave newborn drugs to hide infant's addiction A Utah couple told police they gave their newborn daughter a substance to hide the fact that she was born addicted to drugs.

