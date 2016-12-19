OxyContin goes global — “We’re only just getting started”

Those claims recall the initial marketing of OxyContin in the U.S. in the late … he said, but “you are still low” compared with the U.S., Canada and Europe. …. Up to 24% of patients who take the drugs long-term develop addiction …
See all stories on this topic
This study contrasted two incentivizing methods-money orders (MOs) or rechargeable incentive cards (RICs)-with regard to rates of participants’ study engagement and follow-up contact over a 6-month period.
METHODS: Substance abusers (N = 303) in Los Angeles, California were recruited and randomized to either an MO (control) or RIC (experimental) condition. All participants were asked to call t
See all stories on this topic
Although Blacks and Whites in the United States (US) use and sell drugs at approximately the same rates, Blacks are more than twice as likely to be arrested for drug related reasons than are Whites (Trifiletti, Gielen, Sleet, & Hopkins, 2005; Mitchell, 2015; National Survey, 2013). The mass incarceration of Black men resulting from this bias in drug related arrests has contributed to the social an
See all stories on this topic
Mental health issues like depression and addiction are more common among young transgender women than the general U.S. population, according to a new study. Reuters Health Information (Source: Medscape Medical News Headlines)
See all stories on this topic
National Center for Biotechnology Information, U.S. National Library of Medicine 8600 Rockville Pike , Bethesda MD , 20894 USA…
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment