Pandemic Is Changing Addiction Care, for Better and Worse

WEDNESDAY, July 8, 2020 — The COVID-19 pandemic is shaking up America’s approach to addiction treatment, but the fallout hasn’t been all bad, experts say.
In-person support meetings either aren’t happening or have been severely curtailed, and… (Source: Drugs.com – Daily MedNews)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social medi
See all stories on this topic
Adolescents’ addictive use of social media and the internet is an increasing concern among parents, teachers, researchers and society. The purpose was to examine the contribution of body self-esteem, personality traits, and demographic factors in the predi… (Source: SafetyLit)
See all stories on this topic
Studies have consistently shown that childhood maltreatment is a significant risk factor for the development of drug addiction across human lifespan. Yet, little is known about the prevalence of childhood maltreatment history among drug addicts in Malaysia… (Source: SafetyLit)
See all stories on this topic
BACKGROUND: Chronic pain affects approximately 22% of the world’s population. Opioids can be useful in chronic pain management. However, some patients have negative perception of opioids. The purpose of this research was to evaluate patients’ perception ab… (Source: SafetyLit)
See all stories on this topic
Drug rehabs across the U.S. have experienced coronavirus flare-ups or COVID-19-related financial problems, forcing them to close or limit operations. (Source: Los Angeles Times – Science)
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment