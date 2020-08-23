Pandemic leads to disconnect for some addicts, including 24-year-old Greensboro woman who …

Pandemic leads to disconnect for some addicts, including 24-year-old Greensboro woman who … Kaitlyn Drake’s dad, Marcus Drake, said he decided to drug test both his … Until mid-2019, she remained drug-free, up until a culmination of stressful events … According to the American Medical Association, more than 35 states have …

See all stories on this topic

The Coronavirus Generation They had fewer problems with anxiety, depression and substance abuse. … America’s high level of child poverty is old, but the empirical case for …

See all stories on this topic

The negative stigma created against psychedelic drugs They are unique from other drugs because they can “induce states of … the use of the peyote cactus containing mescaline by Native North Americans …

See all stories on this topic

Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market is expected to see growth rate of 4.2% and may see market … Opioids are defined as drugs which act on the nervous system in order to relieve pain. It is the … North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See all stories on this topic