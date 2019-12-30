 Skip to content

Photographing America's deadliest drug epidemic

Published by chris24 on December 30, 2019
He captured scenes of drug use and apparent overdoses, former addicts and their journeys toward recovery, systems and institutions straining with the …
Brunswick County Judge Ola Lewis, 54, dies after cancer fight

As an African-American, she broke barriers in terms of race, and at the time of her …. She was elected a North Carolina Superior Court Judge in 2002, and … In 2017, she helped start a group, the Brunswick County Opioid Addiction …
Substance Abuse Treatment market is Set to Garner Staggering Revenues by 2025

Substance Abuse Treatment market is Set to Garner Staggering Revenues by … North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia …
What stories grabbed you in 2019? NC Health News most-read stories of the year

With the help of interpreters, we talked to addiction psychiatrists, doctors, … Yet opioid death rates are far higher among North Carolina’s American …
In Rural Areas Without Pain Or Addiction Specialists, Family Doctors Fill In The Gaps

Specialists tend to practice in larger towns and cities, says Dr. Alan Schwartzstein, speaker of the American Academy of Family Physicians Congress …
