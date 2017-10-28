 Skip to content

Published by chris24 on October 28, 2017
Plymouth news briefs, Oct. 28

PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Council on Aging, 44 Nook Road, will host a fall …. Garrison is the director of the Winterthur Program in American Material …. Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth’s Integrated Healthcare and Substance Use …
Letters to the Editor: Oct. 28, 2017

Yet homelessness, drug abuse and violent crimes are rampant in most … Union, and many Americans from the North and South fought huge battles.
Bills pull off another blockbuster, deal Dareus to Jaguars

… are rooted in about as sad an upbringing as one can have in North America. … Yet Dareus’ off-field troubles continued, while his on-field effectiveness gradually evaporated. … of the league’s substance-abuse policy: a four-game suspension without pay. … Football-wise, he’s Coughlin’s problem now.
This Iowa Politician’s Attempt to Ban Abortion at 6 Weeks Is Appalling

Next week the House will hold a hearing on the Heartbeat Protection Act of 2017 … Around 91 people per day die of opioid overdose in the United States, … be able to get substance abuse treatment paid for by Medicaid, for example.
Burke Recovery responds to opioid crisis after Trump declares emergency

But on Thursday, President Donald Trump declared opioid abuse a national public health emergency, calling it the “worst drug crisis in American …
