Poor evidence cannabis improves mental health: study

… are increasingly being made available for medicinal use in North America, … In most randomised-controlled trials of the effects of cannabinoids on … Tom Freeman, of the Addiction and Mental Health Group at the University of Bath …
On Oct. 2, U.S. District Court Judge Gerald McHugh ruled in favor of the plan by the Philadelphia nonprofit group Safehouse to open a safe injection …
Philadelphia would be the first U.S. city to open a safe injection site. … Moreover, the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) recently revised …
It is the latest reminder that politicians are addicted to spending other … Meanwhile, the government gave one of North America’s largest snacks …
Alcohol Addiction Market research study provides an extensive information of important participants, such as suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, …
