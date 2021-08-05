Post-injury benzodiazepine and opioid use among older adults involved in road traffic crashes: a Swedish register-based longitudinal study – Duchesne J, Laflamme L, Lu L, Lagarde E, Moller J.

This study aims to shed light on how the consumption of those drugs evol… (Source: SafetyLit)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.
Rapidly tapering patients off highly addictive opioid pain medications following long-term use at stable doses places them at increased risk for drug overdoses and mental health ” crises, ” according to a new study. (Source: Health News – UPI.com)
Kathy Griffin revealed she struggled with pill addiction and thoughts of suicide after receiving backlash for a controversial photo… (Source: Reuters: Health)
BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has been suspected to increase mental health problems, but also to possibly lead to a decreased treatment seeking, for example due to fear of attending hospital. Early findings demonstrate decreased treatment seeking for m… (Source: SafetyLit)
BACKGROUND: Several studies have attempted to understand the link among drug addicts and suicidal ideation. The purpose of this study was to investigate the factors associated with suicidal ideation in drug addicts based on the Theory of Planned Behavior (… (Source: SafetyLit)
