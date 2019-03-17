Prayers for New Zealand
I can’t imagine a more peaceful place than New Zealand.
Prayers for anyone involved in or impacted by the mosque shootings in Christchurch NZ today.
My good thoughts go to you all.
Dbz fans
Yes i know i am a nerd. I am 33 and have watched that awesome jap cartoon and no guilt felt. I am trying to see the new broly one but have yet to get to a site i would trust uh theyre not on the…
