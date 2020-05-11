Prediction of attempted suicide in men and women with crack-cocaine use disorder in Brazil – Roglio VS, Borges EN, Rabelo-da-Ponte FD, Ornell F, Scherer JN, Schuch JB, Passos IC, Sanvicente-Vieira B, Grassi-Oliveira R, Von Diemen L, Pechansky F, Kessler FHP.

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a severe health problem, with high rates in individuals with addiction. Considering the lack of studies exploring suicide predictors in this population, we aimed to investigate factors associated with attempted suicide in inpatients … (Source: SafetyLit)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media a
See all stories on this topic
San Francisco is using private donations to deliver alcohol, tobacco and medical marijuana for a few dozen people dealing with addiction as they isolate or quarantine in city-leased hotel rooms during the pandemic (Source: ABC News: Health)
See all stories on this topic
FDA OCI, gun crime, Joshua Radcliffe, Shady Springs WV, firearms, opioids, Patients Physicians and Pharmacists Fighting Diversion, PPPFD, HOPE clinic, oxycodone, addictions, (Source: Office of Criminal Investigations (OCI) Press Releases)
See all stories on this topic
(University of Central Florida) A new study shows that laws that punish substance use during pregnancy actually do more harm than good.These unintended consequences include keeping women from getting the treatment they need and failing to reduce the number of babies addicted to drugs.The study, which was published Monday in the journal Health Affairs, compared the effects of punitive polices in st
See all stories on this topic
The purpose of this study was to examine reactions to participating in trauma and addiction research among women in a sober living home. Participants were 59 women who completed a comprehensive survey battery while living in the sober living home. The surv… (Source: SafetyLit)
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment