President Trump Appoints New Member to Sen. Heitkamp’s Commission on Native Children President Trump has appointed another member of the Commission on Native Children, which was created by Heitkamp’s bipartisan bill that became law last October. The commission was created to find strategies to help Native American Children overcome poverty, substance abuse and domestic …

Federal government seeking community help for homeless veterans Honors may include the VFW chapel ritual, the three-round rifle volley, Taps, folding and presentation of the U.S. flag, and presentation of volley casings. … It offers mental health counseling, substance abuse treatment, on-site job training, computer labs, educational programs and other support services …

WEEKEND CALENDAR Turning Point Center: Youth Group, 2:30 p.m.; All Recovery, a support group that welcomes people on all pathways to recovery, 4 p.m.; Alcoholics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m.; Al-Anon Beginners at 6:30 p.m.; Al-Anon for anyone whose life is affected by someone else’s drinking or substance abuse, free, …

TNC Presents JOSH: THE BLACK BABE RUTH Josh Gibson was born in Georgia in 1911 and moved north with his family to Pittsburgh, where he started playing baseball in the sandlots of the … Observers blamed his heavy drinking and possible drug abuse. … She also directed “Indigo,” the longest-running black musical in the history of Canada.

